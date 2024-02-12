Richard Wayne Robinson, Harriman

Richard Wayne Robinson age 65 of Harriman, Tennessee Passed away at home on Friday, February 9, 2024. He was an avid lover of Harley Davidson Motorcycles, he enjoyed spending time with his dogs, his family, and his close friends, of whom will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Robinson, and longtime companion Janet Yeary.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Myranda and Chris Trabbic,

Grandchildren Norah and Aubrey,

Father JT Robinson,

Brother and sister-in-law Jon and Wanda Robinson,

Sister and brother-in-law Mindy and Tim Langley

And a host of family and close friends.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside service will follow at 4:30 pm at Swan Pond Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Robinson Family.

