Richard “Capt” Byron Kaylor, 70

Richard “Capt” Byron Kaylor, age 70, passed away peacefully on February 19th, 2024 at The Waters of Clinton surrounded by family. He was born March 10, 1953, to Rex Byron and Dorothy Burcham Kaylor in Homer, Louisiana. On February 6th, 1978, he married Kathryn Moore Kaylor at Second Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Richard was passionate about being a Firefighter for 45-plus years. He started his career with the Fire Service at Davis Corner Volunteer Fire Department in Virginia Beach, Virginia. In 1975, he joined the United States Air Force. He served 11 years; 4 years military and 7 years Civil Service as a Crash Fire Rescue Firefighter at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia. In 1987, he was hired at the Oak Ridge Fire Department (ORFD), he served 27 years before he retired as a Captain. He was also a big part with 3 other firefighters to deliver “very necessary supplies” directly to Ground Zero right after 9/11. He loved riding his Harley Davidson and proud member of the Anderson County Toy Run for several years. He loved his Blues, Country, Rock, and Jazz music. He enjoyed telling stories of his life of firefighting. He sure loved his family which was his pride and joy and all his friends, including his brotherhood at ORFD!

The family will hold a visitation for Richard Kaylor on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 3:00 PM and Funeral Service at 5:00 PM at Weatherford Mortuary 158 South Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge TN 37830.

Graveside Service will be Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 12:30 PM at The East Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920

Richard Kaylor lives on in the hearts and souls of his loving family, friends, and fellow firefighters!

