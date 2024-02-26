Rebecca “Becky” Jane Hammons, 67

Rebecca “Becky” Jane Hammons, age 67, wife of Dr. Steven G. Hammons, passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 9:45 am in the comfort of her own home. Becky had a prolonged illness for over one year, which forced her husband Steve to retire without warning so he could care for his wife. Dr. Hammons has served the Oak Ridge community for 43 years as a solo practicing dentist. Becky was diagnosed on January 11, 2024, with having total kidney and liver failure, with less than a 90-day life expectancy.

Becky was a 1974 graduate of Clinton High School and was in the Color Guard of the Clinton band, which went to New Orleans and won ‘Greatest Band in Dixie’. She and Steve were married in 1974 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. Becky worked with her husband as the office manager and handled the insurance filing until illness took her ability to work.

She is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Martha Turnbill; and brother Allen (Shorty).

Becky is survived by her husband Steve, her son Seth and daughter-in-law Andrea, and granddaughter Cheyenne; and mother-in-law Bobbie Hammons; brothers Michael (wife Marion) and Anthony (wife Jill).

Becky requested to be cremated and that there be no funeral services after her passing.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hammons family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...