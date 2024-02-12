Peggy Sue Atkinson, 85

Peggy Sue Atkinson, age 85, went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 9th, 2024. She was born on November 1, 1938, to the late Earl and Gladys (Donley) Dyer in Clinton, TN.

Peggy graduated from Clinton High School, class of 1956. St. Mary’s School of Nursing, class of 1959, and Texas Women’s University in Texas. She worked 50 years as a Registered Nurse and helped many people. Peggy was listed as one of the top 100 nurses in North Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sara Sanders.

She leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Joseph Atkinson; sister Diane Dyer, sister-in-law Joyce Hamlin, three children, David Atkinson of Atlanta, Georgia, Alison Moffet (husband Jeff) of Sarasota, Florida, Jill Flowers (husband Johnny) of Andersonville; five grandchildren: Joseph Eary, Jared Flowers, Dillon Flowers, Stuart Flowers, and Jamie Moffet; a step-granddaughter, Taura Hammil; great grandchildren, Mia and Emma Flowers, and step-great grandchildren, Gabby and Gavin Hammil.

Visitation for Peggy will be held at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 14 from 5-7 pm. A funeral service will follow on Thursday, February 15 at 1 pm.

Peggy will be laid to rest at Grandview Memorial Garden.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the Atkinson family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...