Pearlie Mae Staples, 85

Our mother Pearlie Mae Staples passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a brief illness on February 1st, 2024 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was born on January 18, 1939, to William Davidson Sr. and Ester Coleman Davidson. Pearlie never met a stranger. She was a lifetime caregiver who loved collecting antiques, decorating, listening to music, shopping with her husband, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Pearlie was preceded in death by her parents, Ester and William Davidson Sr. as well as her siblings, Minnie V. Davidson, Roger Davidson, Elisha Davidson, and Rosa Lee Gipson.

She is survived by her husband Elvin Luther Staples Jr.; daughters, Sarah Davidson and Wensday Rena Henderson (Malcolm) both of Oak Ridge, TN; sons, Elvin L. Staples III of Los Angeles, California, Donnie L. Staples (Vanessa) of Knoxville, TN, and Michael Staples (Cassandra) of Oak Ridge, TN; grandchildren, Jaylin, Jamalcolm, JaNaisha, Destiny, Cece, LaNeisha, Vonce, Mona and DeAnthony. She is also survived by three brothers, John Davidson of St. Paul, MN, Joseph Davidson (Kim) of Oak Ridge, TN, William Davidson Jr. (Shirley) of Knoxville TN, and three sisters Ethel Sykes of Oak Ridge, TN, Sally Ann Davidson of Oak Ridge, TN, and Geneva Hill of Phoenix, Arizona. Special friends Dorothy Marcy of Fayetteville, AR, Mamie Underwood of Oak Ridge, TN, Lola Davidson of Rockwood, TN, Pat Davidson of Knoxville, TN, Ruthanna Dowing of Santa Monica, CA, and Jon Dodson of Little Rock, AR, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to name.

The service will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Oak Valley Baptist Church, 194 Hampton Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. The family will receive friends from 12 noon til 1:00 PM and the funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Rev. Derrick Hammond officiating and Rev. Henry Watson giving the eulogy. Following the service will be a repass open for anyone to attend. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

