Paul “Junior” Hawkins Jr, 69

Paul Hawkins Jr., “Junior”, age 69 passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at his residence. Paul was born on November 17, 1954, in LaFollette, Tennessee to the late Paul and Gladys Grimes Hawkins. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his sisters: Iva Jean Wilson, Ellie Hawkins, Michelle Harris, Brenda Southerland, and brothers: Lynn Hawkins, William Hawkins, J.R. Hawkins, and Frank Marlow.

Survivors:

Children: Paul Gregory Hawkins and Michelle Hawkins of Chattsworth, GA

Thomas Lee and Karen Hawkins of Chattsworth, GA

Romona Ann and Donald Greenson of Dalton, GA

12 Grandchildren Matthew, Justin, Tiffany, and Lona Hawkins

Rianna Arthur

Ethan Dempsey

Chasity, Brandon, and Kayla Pierce

Donny, Bradley, and Caleb Greeson

6 Great Grandchildren all of Georgia

Malikai and Tobin Arthur

Dakota and Braxton Greeson

Casey Bryant

Raelyn Hawkins

Sisters: Mamie Swinney of Varnell, GA

Ruth and David McGhee of Rocky Top

Glenna and David Braden of Resaca, GA

Betty and W.C. Braden of Lake City

Wilma Sumpter of Floresville, TX

Phyllis and Roland Byrd of Oak Ridge

Darlene Curtis of Johnson City

Brother: James Hawkins of Clinton

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 22, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service 2:00 PM, Friday, February 23, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay, Rev. Jeff Hawkins, and Rev. Glenn Marlow officiating.

A graveside service will follow the funeral service at the Mountain View Cemetery in Rocky Top.

