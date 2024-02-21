Paul “Junior” Hawkins Jr, 69

Paul Hawkins Jr., “Junior”, age 69 passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at his residence. Paul was born on November 17, 1954, in LaFollette, Tennessee to the late Paul and Gladys Grimes Hawkins. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his sisters: Iva Jean Wilson, Ellie Hawkins, Michelle Harris, Brenda Southerland, and brothers: Lynn Hawkins, William Hawkins, J.R. Hawkins, and Frank Marlow.
Survivors:
Children: Paul Gregory Hawkins and Michelle Hawkins of Chattsworth, GA
Thomas Lee and Karen Hawkins of Chattsworth, GA
Romona Ann and Donald Greenson of Dalton, GA
12 Grandchildren Matthew, Justin, Tiffany, and Lona Hawkins
Rianna Arthur
Ethan Dempsey
Chasity, Brandon, and Kayla Pierce
Donny, Bradley, and Caleb Greeson
6 Great Grandchildren all of Georgia
Malikai and Tobin Arthur
Dakota and Braxton Greeson
Casey Bryant
Raelyn Hawkins
Sisters: Mamie Swinney of Varnell, GA
Ruth and David McGhee of Rocky Top
Glenna and David Braden of Resaca, GA
Betty and W.C. Braden of Lake City
Wilma Sumpter of Floresville, TX
Phyllis and Roland Byrd of Oak Ridge
Darlene Curtis of Johnson City
Brother: James Hawkins of Clinton
Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 22, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service 2:00 PM, Friday, February 23, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay, Rev. Jeff Hawkins, and Rev. Glenn Marlow officiating.
A graveside service will follow the funeral service at the Mountain View Cemetery in Rocky Top.