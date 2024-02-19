Paul J. Walden, 94

Paul J. Walden

October 30. 1929 – February 15, 2024

In the early afternoon on Thursday, February 15th, 2024, Paul Walden took his last breath here on this earth and his first in the Presence of His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ… and once again he looked on the face of Peggy, his lovely bride of 72 years, his parents Isaac and Hazel Walden and brothers and sisters that had gone before … what a reunion!!! He was 94 years old!

He leaves behind his daughter Paula Walden, his daughter Debbie, and son-in-law Lanny Lewis, and lots of Grandkids!!! Grandsons Robert Lewis and his wife Molly, James Lewis and his wife Tasha, Great Grands Nathaniel Metcalf and Katie, Kyrtis Lewis, Isaac Lewis, and his wife Sky, Kyra Lewis, Rayne Lewis Botello and her husband Rodney, Jamie Isabelle Lewis and Logan, Olivia Webb and Gavin, Sadie Lewis, Nolan Tillyer, and Matt Tillyer… Great, Great Grand Sylvia Faye Lewis and another expected in April.

Paul is a Veteran, having served in the US Navy for 24 years and in Civil Service as Anniston Army Depot Security Police for 15 years. He loved fishing and collecting things… he was a strong man and worked hard… a wonderful Husband and Father, PawPaw, and Friend… we will miss him!

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 9, 2024, from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, TN with a Home Going Service to begin at 3:00 PM with Pastor Steve McDonald officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Walden family.

