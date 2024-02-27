Paige Anne Huckabey, Clinton

Paige Anne Huckabey, age 35, a resident of Clinton, passed away Friday, February 23, 2024, at her residence.

She was born January 21, 1989, in Oak Ridge, TN. She attended Coalfield and Norwood schools in her younger years and attended Clinton High School where she played basketball for the Lady Dragons.

Paige enjoyed dancing, Bingo, spending time with her family and she loved her furbabies, Brown Brown and Pinto Bean. To know Paige was to love Paige. She never met a stranger and brought many wonderful memories to all she met. She was of Baptist faith and enjoyed her Jesus calling Daily Book.

She is preceded in death by her “Mamaw” Wilma Carmack; Uncle Robert Carmack Jr. and Aunt Liz Carmack; “Nanny” Mary Spencer, and “Papaw” Jerry Huckabey.

Paige is survived by mother and Bonus dad Lynne Carmack McKinney and Wayne McKinney; “Papaw” Robert Carmack; sisters Notorious Parris and fiancé Memphis Wilcox (and special nephew Spencer Wilcox), Brandi Neikirk and niece Jadaya Felton, and nephew Marius Felton Jr.; aunt “Nana” Betty Gallaher and husband Rodney Gallaher.

She is also survived by her father Jay Huckabey; aunt Terry “TT” Young and husband Bill “BB” Young; aunt Lora Martin; uncles Jeff and Martin Huckabey; also, by many cousins, extended family members, friends, and a longtime special friend Derek Ely.

Per her request, she will be cremated, and services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving Paige Huckabey’s family.

