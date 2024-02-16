One Bank of Tennessee supports Roane State Athletics with $10,000 donation

Pictured left to right: Roane State Athletics Director David Lane, Roane State Foundation Executive Director Scott Niermann, Roane State President Chris Whaley, One Bank of Tennessee Vice Chair Ammon Hitchcock, Oliver Springs Branch Manager Veronica Choate, and Kingston Branch Manager Steve Byerly.

One Bank of Tennessee is now a Roane State Athletics Champion Sponsor following its recent donation of $10,000 to Roane State Foundation.

One Bank representatives presented a check during a home basketball game at Roane State’s flagship campus in Harriman. The funds will support each of the college’s ten sports teams.

“One Bank of Tennessee is proud to support Roane State Athletics,” said Ammon Hitchcock, One Bank Vice Chairman. “We hope our gift helps bolster the athletics program, benefiting student-athletes and our shared communities.”

Roane State currently offers men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, and golf, as well as baseball, softball, and women’s volleyball. The college’s new Lady Raiders soccer team is also set to begin competition this fall.

“Everyone at Roane State extends their heartfelt gratitude to One Bank of Tennessee for its generous $10,000 donation to our athletics program,” said RSCC Athletics Director David Lane. “One Bank’s support will enhance opportunities for our student-athletes and strengthen our commitment to fostering sports excellence and community engagement.”

“We couldn’t be more grateful for partners like One Bank,” added Scott Niermann, Roane State Foundation’s executive director. “Support at this level means we can continue to help our students reach new goals every day. This gift clearly demonstrates One Bank’s commitment to ‘One can make a difference.’”

Serving the region since 1901, One Bank operates 20 offices and two financial service centers across East and Middle Tennessee. One Bank has locations in nine counties, including Roane, Anderson, Cumberland, Fentress, Morgan, and Scott. To learn more about One Bank of Tennessee, visit onebanktn.com.

Additional information about Roane State Athletics is available at roanestate.edu/athletics.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...