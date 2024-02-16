Oak Ridge Reservation Communities Alliance to Host Meeting Featuring Speaker on the Natural Resource Damage Assessment: Restoration and Compensation Determination

Community Invited to Attend

The Oak Ridge Reservation Communities Alliance (ORRCA) will host a meeting on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, beginning at 4:00 p.m. in the Iris Ballroom at TownePlace Suites by Marriott located at 300 S. Rutgers Avenue in Oak Ridge.  The community is invited to attend. 

Wednesday’s meeting will feature speaker Debbie Durren, currently the Natural Resource Trustee Program Manager for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).  She represents the State of Tennessee on several Natural Resource Damage (NRD) Trustee Councils, and has managed a variety of projects, including development of technical guidance for performance of natural resource damage assessments.

A Natural Resource Damage Assessment (NRDA) is a regulatory process to determine the appropriate amount and type of restoration and/or dollars needed to compensate the public for the injuries to natural resources resulting from the release of hazardous substances into the environment.  As part of the NRDA process, the Trustees developed a Restoration and Compensation Determination Plan/Environmental Assessment to inform the public of the preferred restoration alternative that is expected to compensate for injuries to natural resources due to hazardous substance releases.

The purpose of Wednesday’s meeting is to gain understanding of the current state of the process, and what the community can expect for next steps.

One of the goals of ORRCA is to provide better understanding by local government and the public for past and present operations at the Department of Energy Oak Ridge Reservation, and the impacts on health and the environment.

For more information contact Tfrank@andersoncountytn.gov, or Ltupper@andersoncountytn.gov

