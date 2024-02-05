Norman Beaulieu, Rockwood

Norman Beaulieu, age 83, of Rockwood, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 26, 2024.

He was born Joseph Normand Julien Beaulieu on December 15, 1940, in Augusta, ME. Norman was a U.S. Navy veteran who served at Quonset Point Naval Air Station, Rhode Island, where he was an aircraft mechanic for the P-2 Neptune antisubmarine aircraft. There he developed a love for all things related to aircraft and flying. After his enlistment, he was a master plumber serving in a civilian role at the Naval Communications Unit, Cutler, ME for 26 years until his retirement in 2000. Norman enjoyed woodworking and ice fishing. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and a humble and hardworking man who loved his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Edward & Adrienne Bolduc Beaulieu, his siblings Lucille, Reginald, Girard, Madeline, and Lawrence, and his dear wife Faith O’Brien with whom he is now joyfully reunited after a twenty-two-year separation. Norman is survived by his children, Jason Beaulieu and his wife Gina of Texas and Jeannie Buza and her husband Stephen of Tennessee, grandchildren Emily, Joshua, David, and Samuel, and great-grandchildren Calvin and Henry. A third great-grandchild, Elliot, whom he already loved, is due in March. For every one of them, he gave a full measure of love during his life.

A private internment will be held at a date to be determined by his family.

