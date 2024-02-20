Norma Jean Griffith, Lancing

Norma Jean Griffith, 78, of Lancing entered into eternity in the presence of Jesus, her Savior, on Sunday, February 18, 2024. She is no longer with us but in our hearts forever. She did not want to leave us, but we know that she is now healed and “Singing His Praises, All The Day Long.” After a Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer diagnosis in June of 2021, she fought the battle well and has finally won the war.

Norma was born on January 30, 1946, in New Albany, IN to Frank and Theda Cleveland. She graduated from Fishers High School in Fishers, IN. She met Bob at work, at Western Electric, in 1964, they married in 1965, raised their sons in the Indianapolis area until 1984 when they moved to Keatchie, Louisiana where they lived for six to seven years after that she and Bob retired to the Griffith homeplace on Greasy Creek where they have enjoyed life for over 30 years now.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two of her sisters Sue Light and Linda Sanders. And her in-laws Frank & Dora Griffith.

Norma is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert. Sons Dwayne (Sondra) of Lancing and Rodney of Maryville. Grandsons Jonathan (Ashley) of Crossville and Garrett of Maryville and granddaughter Katherine of Knoxville. Siblings Marilyn Morgan of Orleans, IN, Martha Nesty of Concord, CA, Dennis (Patty) Cleveland of Orleans, IN, Thelma (David) McClary of Sellersburg, IN, Fred Cleveland of Ft Myers, FL, Kathy (Dale) Burton of Orleans, IN and brother’s-in-law Keith Light of Indianapolis, IN and Tim (Kim) Sanders of Greenfield, IN. Along with these family members, she will be greatly missed by her dozens and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Norma was a hairdresser most of her life and made many friends of those who sat in her chair. She was the owner/operator of The Country Cottage Salon for many years in Wartburg. She never met a stranger and she made most everyone laugh. She loved her life and all the people in it. She was always the life of the party. She enjoyed working in her flower beds, crafting, spending time with family, and attending her Sunday School class and Sunday Services at Temple Baptist Church in Powell.

She was a strong Christian with a great faith. She spent the last two and a half years passing out “Jesus Loves You” bracelets. She would simply ask, “Would you wear a bracelet that says Jesus Loves You?” Over the last two and a half years she passed out over 5000 of those bracelets.

Pallbearers will be grandsons Jonathan Griffith & Garrett Griffith along with nephews Jim Anderson, Bobby Anderson, Frank Cleveland, and Chuck Atha.

The family would like to thank Dr Feng, his PAs all the staff at Tennessee Cancer Specialists, all the staff at Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital, and NHC of Oak Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, the family would recommend SHOC – Survivors Helping Others Cope, Cancer Support Group of Morgan County, TN; St Jude Children’s Hospital and Shriners Hospital for Children

