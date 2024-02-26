Myrna Sue Cagle, 92, Oak Ridge

Our Mother, Myrna Sue Cagle, age 92 of Oak Ridge Passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Mom had a joyful spirit and a friendly smile. She was generous, caring and kind. She enjoyed life, family, and friends. She greatly enjoyed music and dancing, especially dancing with her friends at the Elks Lodge. Mom had a great sense of humor, wise council, and always had encouraging words for all who knew her. Words cannot express how much she meant to our family.

Myrna was preceded in death by her parents Douglas and Ruth Golden, stepfather Lionel Rea, brother Robert Rea, husbands Maurice Freeman, and Paul Cagle, granddaughter Tara Kobisk, and great-grandson Edmund Gregory Thurman.

She is survived by daughters, Lisa Pennell, and Lori McAlister (Robert McAlister), son Craig Freeman, grandchildren Kristin Berry (Brett), Sarah Thurman (Josh), Robert Damen (Bailey), great-grandchildren Keeley Kindt, Kadie Kindt, Luke Damen, Abby Berry, Winnie Thurman, Jacob Berry, Harry Thurman, Beatrice Thurman, Louise Thurman. Sister-in-law Donna Rea, nephew David Rea, and niece Amy Dills and family.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Morning Pointe of Clinton, the staff at UT Hospice, and Chaplain Ben Neal, for their love and excellent care of Myrna.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 12:00 Noon at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

