Morgan County Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

On Monday afternoon in Sunbright a 911 call was dispatched to Morgan County deputies at 4:32 pm of an armed subject threatening an employee of MOCO Mutts, a Non-Profit Animal Shelter in the Sunbright area of Morgan County. Upon arrival law enforcement made contact with a 60-year-old male who had discharged several shots into the building attempting to make entry. When those attempts failed, the suspect broke out a window and entered the shelter. The suspect believed his dog was being held at MoCo Mutts. After a brief altercation with law enforcement the suspect was taken into custody and transported to Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge for treatment. The deputies were treated and released on scene. The suspect will be charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly Weapon, Burglary, Vandalism and Reckless Endangerment. The suspects dog was not inside the facility and there was no animals injured.

Special thanks to 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson and Sheriff Wayne Potter of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.

