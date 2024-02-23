Morgan County Commission passes resolution urging the completion of widening Hwy 62

The Morgan County Commission in their meeting last week approved a resolution unanimously to ask state representatives and TDOT to put the widening of Highway 62 from Pettit Lane to Oliver Springs back on there to do list. The highway was listed in 2017 as one of the Prime areas for improvement but since then no progress has been made to continue four laning the highway to Oliver Springs. County Executive Brian Langley stated in the meeting that the widening of Highway 62 was not in the 10-year plan of TDOT when it was released late last year. They are now urging lawmakers to put pressure on TDOT to put the highway back on the priority list for improvements. The roadway between Pettit Lane and Oliver Springs has seen its share of fatalities some eight in the last several years.
