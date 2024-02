Miryam Esther Restrepo, age 81, a resident of Wartburg, (formerly of Colombia) passed away on Monday, February 26, 2024, at her residence with her daughter by her side.

She leaves behind her children, grandchildren, and many extended family and friends.

Miryam chose to be cremated and taken back to her hometown in Colombia to be at rest.

The family will be having services in Colombia, South America.

