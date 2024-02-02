Minnie Mae Breeden Hicks, Oliver Springs

Minnie Mae Breeden Hicks, age 88 of Oliver Springs passed away suddenly, as a result of a house fire on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. She worked as a caterer for Dot’s Catering and also cleaning houses.

She was always busy caring for her home and her beloved pets until her health failed. She sang in the choir at Tuppertown Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was dearly loved by her family and all who knew her. She was always ready to help anyone in need.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hicks; Brothers, Arnold, Enoch, Charlie, Floyd, Earl and Homer; Step-children, Janie, Billy, and Patti.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Virginia, Donald, Lawrence, Don, Dorothy, Ricky, Phyllis, Jeff, Roger, Johnny, Loretta, Omer, Susie, Grace Ann, Margaret, David and Isaac;

Special nephews who helped her immensely in her last few years, Jamie, Lucas, and David;

Step-grandson, Kendall Gregory;

Special Friend, Margaret Greene, and a host of other family members and good friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 8, 2024, from 6-7:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. A Memorial Service will begin at 7 pm.

