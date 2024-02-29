Meredith “Jamie” Crawley, Oliver Springs

Meredith “Jamie” Crawley, age 54 of Oliver Springs passed away at home on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. She was from Conyers, GA but has lived in Oliver Springs for several years. She worked as a landscaper and enjoyed riding motorcycles. She loved her dogs, her grandchildren, and family. Jamie was always the life of the party.

She was preceded in death by her two fathers, Fred Moncrief and Don Crawley;

Mother, Joann Moncrief; Sister, Donna Carter; nephews, Mitchell and Mikel Tweedell;

She is survived by her children, Sky (Lee Crass) Crawley, Mikey Silvey and Dean Silvey;

Grandchildren, Owen, Ellie and Ember Crass;

And several friends that she considered as family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 4-6:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation in Oliver Springs.

