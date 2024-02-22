Matthew Dwayne Lambert, 27

Matthew Dwayne Lambert, age 27, passed away on February 18th, 2024. Matthew was a huge Georgia fan and always enjoyed fishing. His greatest joy in life was his son and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Eldridge and Geneva Lambert, grandmother; Oleta Robins, uncle; James Elrie Lambert. 

Survivors include: 

Wife:            Cierra Rice of Willard, OH

Son:            Greysen Lambert of Willard, OH

Stepdaughters:    Natilee L’Heureux of Willard, OH

            Alicea L’Heureux of Willard, OH

Mother:         Tonya Lambert of Dayton Tennessee 

Father:         Thomas Lambert of Graysville Tennessee

Mom and Dad:     Susan ( Wayne) Jett and Earl (Linda) Jordan

Brothers:         Corey Lambert, Earl Jordan, Reese Suddith, Joshua Suddith, Donovan Sparkman, Raymond Rice, Collin Stone

Sisters:        Geneva Lambert, Susan Flint, Bobbie Sue Hale, Amanda Romero, Liesa Hess, Geneva Turner 

Mommaz and Pops:    Melissa and Ramond Rice 

Papaw:        Johnny Robins 

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 23, 2024, from 11 am-1 pm. A memorial service will follow at 1 pm. Memorial donations can be made to the funeral expenses at Evans Mortuary. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Matthew Lambert. 

