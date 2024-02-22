Matthew Dwayne Lambert, 27

Matthew Dwayne Lambert, age 27, passed away on February 18th, 2024. Matthew was a huge Georgia fan and always enjoyed fishing. His greatest joy in life was his son and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Eldridge and Geneva Lambert, grandmother; Oleta Robins, uncle; James Elrie Lambert.

Survivors include:

Wife: Cierra Rice of Willard, OH

Son: Greysen Lambert of Willard, OH

Stepdaughters: Natilee L’Heureux of Willard, OH

Alicea L’Heureux of Willard, OH

Mother: Tonya Lambert of Dayton Tennessee

Father: Thomas Lambert of Graysville Tennessee

Mom and Dad: Susan ( Wayne) Jett and Earl (Linda) Jordan

Brothers: Corey Lambert, Earl Jordan, Reese Suddith, Joshua Suddith, Donovan Sparkman, Raymond Rice, Collin Stone

Sisters: Geneva Lambert, Susan Flint, Bobbie Sue Hale, Amanda Romero, Liesa Hess, Geneva Turner

Mommaz and Pops: Melissa and Ramond Rice

Papaw: Johnny Robins

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 23, 2024, from 11 am-1 pm. A memorial service will follow at 1 pm. Memorial donations can be made to the funeral expenses at Evans Mortuary. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Matthew Lambert.

