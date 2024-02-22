Matthew Dwayne Lambert, 27

Matthew Dwayne Lambert, age 27, passed away on February 18th, 2024. Matthew was a huge Georgia fan and always enjoyed fishing. His greatest joy in life was his son and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Eldridge and Geneva Lambert, grandmother; Oleta Robins, uncle; James Elrie Lambert.
Survivors include:
Wife: Cierra Rice of Willard, OH
Son: Greysen Lambert of Willard, OH
Stepdaughters: Natilee L’Heureux of Willard, OH
Alicea L’Heureux of Willard, OH
Mother: Tonya Lambert of Dayton Tennessee
Father: Thomas Lambert of Graysville Tennessee
Mom and Dad: Susan ( Wayne) Jett and Earl (Linda) Jordan
Brothers: Corey Lambert, Earl Jordan, Reese Suddith, Joshua Suddith, Donovan Sparkman, Raymond Rice, Collin Stone
Sisters: Geneva Lambert, Susan Flint, Bobbie Sue Hale, Amanda Romero, Liesa Hess, Geneva Turner
Mommaz and Pops: Melissa and Ramond Rice
Papaw: Johnny Robins
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 23, 2024, from 11 am-1 pm. A memorial service will follow at 1 pm. Memorial donations can be made to the funeral expenses at Evans Mortuary. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Matthew Lambert.