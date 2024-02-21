Mary Elizabeth Kettles Lusk, 89

Mary Elizabeth Kettles Lusk, age 89, peacefully passed away on February 19, 2024, surrounded by family and caring friends. Mrs. Lusk was a resident of Commonwealth Senior Living in Oak Ridge, TN. She grew up in Dalton, GA, and lived for a number of years in both Chattanooga, TN, and Largo, FL. Mary was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Dalton, GA. She was a nurse/surgical technician at Hamilton Memorial Hospital in Dalton, GA, and Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. She was a golfer and a member of the American Business Women’s Association.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Lusk; her daughter, Kimberly Sane Cagle; parents, Willie Lou Meeks and James Franklin Kettles, Jr. and her grandmother, Mary Lee Brumley Stover.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Sane (Bruce) Hunter, and Carol Sane (Alan) Crow grandchildren David Kent (Lori) Starr II, Damon Brent (Susan) Starr, Megan Hunter (Brian) Miller, Jayme L. Balance, Brittany Cagle (Chad) McEntire, and Jennie Cagle (Justin) Hare. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Commonwealth Assisted Living and Covenant Hospice for the loving care they provided. Family will be having a memorial service at Commonwealth Senior Living in Oak Ridge on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, Salem Baptist Church, Potters Clay Sunday School Class, 1448 Peasant Rove Dr NE, Dalton, GA 30721, Georgia Eye Bank, 5605 Glenridge Drive, NE, Suite 50, Atlanta, GA 30342, Geoorgiaeyebank.org, or a charity of your choice.

