Marcus Carson Melton Jr, Kingston

Marcus Carson Melton, Jr., age 79, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, February 24, 2024, at NHC Healthcare Fort Sanders in Knoxville. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingston and attended as long as his health permitted. He enjoyed volunteering and ministering at Jamestown Assisted Living and Sycamore Trace. He enjoyed helping others. He retired from TVA where he had worked as a Shift Operations Supervisor. He served his country proudly as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force, working in Tele-Communications.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Glenda Pauline Melton; daughter, Kimberly Hicks; parents, Marcus Carson Melton, Sr., and Wynemia Crabtree Melton.

SURVIVORS

Children Danny Melton & wife, Amy of Chattanooga

Wendy Clow & husband, Scott of Jackson, Michigan

Camill Snow of Knoxville

9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren

Brother Freddie G. Melton & wife, Mitzi of Athens

Sister Diane Sheppard of Kingston

Brothers-in-law Tommy Breazeale of Harriman

Stacy Davis of Kingston

Sister-in-law Helen McClung of Kingston

A host of extended family and many friends

The family will receive friends 4:30 – 6:00 pm, Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following at 6:00 pm, with Pastor Dale Darley officiating. Interment will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Kingston, Alzheimers Association of Tennessee, or the National Breast Cancer Organization. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

