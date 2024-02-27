Marcus Carson Melton Jr, Kingston

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 48 Views

Marcus Carson Melton, Jr., age 79, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, February 24, 2024, at NHC Healthcare Fort Sanders in Knoxville. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingston and attended as long as his health permitted. He enjoyed volunteering and ministering at Jamestown Assisted Living and Sycamore Trace. He enjoyed helping others. He retired from TVA where he had worked as a Shift Operations Supervisor. He served his country proudly as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force, working in Tele-Communications. 

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Glenda Pauline Melton; daughter, Kimberly Hicks; parents, Marcus Carson Melton, Sr., and Wynemia Crabtree Melton.

SURVIVORS

Children                                 Danny Melton & wife, Amy of Chattanooga

                                              Wendy Clow & husband, Scott of Jackson, Michigan

                                              Camill Snow of Knoxville

9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren

Brother                                  Freddie G. Melton & wife, Mitzi of Athens

Sister                                     Diane Sheppard of Kingston

Brothers-in-law                      Tommy Breazeale of Harriman

                                              Stacy Davis of Kingston

Sister-in-law                          Helen McClung of Kingston

A host of extended family and many friends

The family will receive friends 4:30 – 6:00 pm, Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following at 6:00 pm, with Pastor Dale Darley officiating. Interment will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Kingston, Alzheimers Association of Tennessee, or the National Breast Cancer Organization. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Angel Sue Kilgore, 25, Oak Ridge

Angel Sue Kilgore, age 25 of Oak Ridge, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 23, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.