Man, Crashes into a Barrier at Y-12 is Arrested

Law enforcement in Oak Ridge arrested a man Saturday morning after police say he drove past a checkpoint at Y-12 and crashed into a barrier. Officers took 27-year-old Jonpaul Payne from Lenoir City into custody and charged him with several offenses, including vehicle theft, drug possession, vandalism, possession of drug paraphernalia, and more. Police said after he crashed the vehicle, he got out and tried to run toward the woods within the nuclear facility. Officers located and arrested him a few moments later. He is being held in the Anderson County Detention Facility with no bond currently.

Charge
THEFT $10,000 – $60,0000
SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE0
VANDALISM0
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA0
TAMPERING WITH CONSTRUCTION SIGNS AND BA0

