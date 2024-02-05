Maggie Lee Phillips, New River

Maggie Lee Phillips, age 89 of New River, Tennessee passed away on January 31, 2024, at the Summit View of Rocky Top. Maggie was born March 28, 1934, in New River, Tennessee to the late Columbus Phillips and Ellen Phillips. Maggie was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed reading, gardening, working outside, feeding animals, playing guitar, and singing bluegrass and gospel music. In addition to her parents, Maggie is preceded in death by her brother: Bart Phillips, and sisters: Susie Armes, and Emma Lee Kennedy.

Maggie is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members and friends.

Visitation of Family and Friends: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, February 5, 2024, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, February 5, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at the New Pilot Cemetery in New River, Tennessee at 11:00 AM.

