Mac Kennedy, Harriman

Mac Kennedy age 82 of Harriman passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at the Roane Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents Marshall and Ilene Kennedy, wife Gloria Kennedy, sister Linda Lou Ellison, brother Edward Lee Kennedy, brother Terry Steve Kennedy, sister Irma Gail Chesser.

Survivors include:

Sons Doug Kennedy,

Robert Kennedy,

5 grandchildren,

17 great-grandchildren,

Brother Stan Kennedy.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 10:30 am Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 10:30 am with Rev. Chip Humphrey and Rev. Sam Loy officiating. Burial at Clax Gap Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Kennedy Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...