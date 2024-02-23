Lynn Reynolds Hyatt Sr, Harriman

Lynn Reynolds Hyatt Sr., aged 74, of Harriman, passed away on February 18, 2024. Lynn was born in October 1949 in Harriman, Tennessee, coming into the world at a mere 2 lbs. to the late Gordon and Marilyn Hyatt. Despite his tiny frame, Lynn possessed a strong will to live and find joy in life. His love for his wife, Debby, and his family was endless. Lynn spent his career painting, employed at X-10 in Oak Ridge. Beyond his professional life, he found joy in simple pleasures, whether it was tending to his garden, casting a line while fishing, enjoying the company of his dogs, or simply relishing the great outdoors. He was always ready to crack a joke with his sharp sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.

In addition to his parents, Lynn was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Debby Hyatt, and his son, Lance Hyatt, both of whom passed away in 2022.

Lynn is survived by his daughter, Candace Bailey, and her husband, Tom, his son, Lynn Hyatt Jr., step-daughter Shawnte Whitaker and step-son Shane Miller, his brother, Gordon, and his wife, Wanda, as well as his sisters, Anita Hume, Nancy Byrd, and Kim Whalen and her husband, Rocky. He leaves behind cherished memories that will forever be treasured by those who knew him.

A memorial service honoring Lynn’s life will be held on February 29th at 6:00 PM at the Oliver Springs Historical Society in Oliver Springs, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Oliver Springs Historical Society in Lynn’s name. To leave a note or share a memory to Lynn’s family, please visit our guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

