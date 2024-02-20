Luther “Luke” Stanley Hall Sr, Oliver Springs

Luther “Luke” Stanley Hall Sr., age 93, a resident of Oliver Springs, entered eternal rest on Sunday morning, February 18, 2024, at home with his family.

Luke was born in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, on January 13, 1931, to Herbert Spencer and Ottis Fritts Hall.

Luke attended school in Oliver Springs, graduating from Oliver Springs High School. As an adult, he attended two semesters at Knoxville College. And, he graduated from the University of Tennessee, where he studied industrial education.

A veteran of the United States Air Force, Luke served from 1948 to 1953. After his six years of active-duty service, Luke served 10 years with the Air Force Reserves.

In addition to his military service to our country, Luke also contributed significantly – through his civic partnership and in education and business – to life in Roane County.

He served 12 years on the Roane County Board of Education, holding the position of chairman several times. Also, he served four years as a member of the Tennessee Board of Education.

Additionally, Luke was a member of the Oliver Springs Lions Club, serving first as its vice president and then as president. He was also a 65-plus-year member of the Omega Lodge No. 536 in Oliver Springs.

Luke was a businessman for much of his life. Over several decades, he owned and operated a restaurant, several car lots, antique stores, and a trucking company, as well as investing in real estate in the downtown Oliver Springs area. He also owned a classic car museum for several years. Prior to starting his own trucking business, Luke worked for several years at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge.

Luke was married for almost 70 years to “the love of his life,” the former Dorothy “Dot” Mae Sisson, who preceded him in death on May 14, 2022.

Luke said the two of them met at Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church in Oliver Springs when he was 11 and Dorothy was 9. The couple married at that same church on October 31, 1952.

In addition to traveling, something that he and Dot did extensively, Luke also greatly enjoyed collecting and trading classic and antique cars throughout his life. He also enjoyed cutting up and joking around with friends and family, who will long remember his favorite jokes that he liked to tell anyone who would listen.

A faithful man of God, Luke was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, where he served as deacon for many years. He followed God’s instruction when, in 2017 and early 2018, he led the construction of the large 60-foot cross that stands in front of Beech Park Baptist Church. He wanted everyone to know they are welcome at the foot of the Cross of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.

In addition to his parents, and his beloved wife, Luke was also preceded in death by the couple’s son, Luther Stanley Hall, Jr.; two older brothers, C.A. and Emmett Hall, and their wives, Polly and Ethel; a sister-in-law, Lynette Seeber; and a brother-in-law, Ben Irwin.

He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Janley Elizabeth Hall of Florida; granddaughter, Leean Tupper of Clinton; nieces, Janice Daugherty and Betty Hall Price, both of Oliver Springs, and Laveta “Punkin” Raby of Soddy Daisy; nephews, Kelly Hall and wife, Mary, of Oliver Springs, and Kent Hall and wife, Gale, of Sevierville; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Seeber of Kentucky, and Mabel Irwin of Elizabethton, Tennessee; special cousin, Elizabeth “Toodie” Hall of California; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; very special friends, Marvin Bass and JC Bass, Danny Duncan, and Barbara and Gary Sanders, all of Oliver Springs, and all his very special “car buddies,” too numerous to name.

Special thanks are given to Luke’s nurse, Tonya Porter, who was very good with him and has become a member of the family. We also want to acknowledge the medical staff at Methodist Medical Center’s third-floor wing, who demonstrated attentiveness and provided excellent care to Luke and his family during his recent hospitalizations. Special thanks also to the amazing team at Covenant Hospice for their care and support to Luke and his family in recent days.

Luke’s family will receive his friends from 5-7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at First Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 with Brother Charles Parker and Brother Kenny Rains officiating. A graveside service, with full military honors, will be held on Thursday morning, 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton, with Brother Kirk Wallace officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 601, Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...