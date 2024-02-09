Lunch with the League presents Critical Race Theory

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge welcomes the community to Lunch with the League from 11:30 AM EST – 1:00 PM EST on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike. All are welcome to bring their lunch or purchase a boxed lunch for a nominal fee. Coffee and tea will be served. The presentation will begin at noon.

Critical Race Theory

Dr. Michelle Christian is an Associate Professor in the Department of Sociology at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She helped develop sociology’s concentration area in critical race and ethnic studies and co-founded the Critical Race Collective. Her research and teaching focus is centered on understanding how racism reproduces in the United States and globally and how we can implement anti-racist praxis. She is widely published in academic journals and has a forthcoming book that applies critical race theory principles to a global understanding of race and racism with Stanford University Press.

Dr. Dorian L. McCoy serves as the University of Tennessee, Knoxville College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences’ Director of Access and Engagement. His research centers on People’s of Color experiences in higher education. More specifically, he examines how historically underrepresented students and faculty/administrators access and are socialized to academia. His scholarship is grounded in critical theories including critical race theory, social reproduction theory, and community cultural wealth. Dr. McCoy has worked in higher education for 30 years as a student affairs (residential life) and human resources administrator, and as faculty.

Lunch with the League welcomes League members and nonmembers alike to this informative presentation. The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge is a nonpartisan political organization for men and women. It encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

