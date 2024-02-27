Lula Belle Cook, Harriman

Mrs. Lula Belle Cook age 82 of Harriman, TN entered her heavenly home Sunday, February 25, 2024. Lula was surrounded by her daughters, Debra Runyan and her amazing daughter Frances Damon, who took great care of her until her passing day.

Lula was a faithful member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Ten Mile. Lula lived in Ten Mile most of her life up until she moved in with her daughter Frances, where she lived 2.5 years until her passing. Lula enjoyed reading the Bible and listening to music. Her favorite song was Coal Miner’s Daughter. Lula was a strong hard-working Lady!

Preceded in death by: Father and Mother, Tom and Viola Daniels, brother Paul Daniels, sisters: Betty Cook and Louise Livingston, first husband Carl Letner and second husband Barnard Cook.

Survived by daughters: Debra Runyan (Bennie) of Ten Mile

Frances Damon and Bo Gunter of Harriman

Sons: Reece Letner of Harriman

Dennis Letner of Ten Mile

Granddaughter: Stacey Bridges (Wayne) of Cleveland, TN

Kristie Runyan of Ten Mile

One beautiful intelligent great-granddaughter Alana Toussant of Cleveland, TN

Brother: Rickey Daniels (Sharon) Rockwood

Sisters: Sara Lankford (Franklin) of Sweetwater, TN

Janice Frederick (Rickey) of Harriman

Many nieces and nephews and friends.

Special friend and caregiver Rachal Wright of Rockwood

Special thanks to New Hope Homecare.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Kyker Funeral Home for assistance with funeral expenses.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 29, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 7:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Reverend Curtis Porter officiating. Burial 12 noon Friday, March 1, 2024, in Luminary Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Cook Family.

