Louis Trentham, 56, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He was born on April 18, 1967, to James and Louise (Johnson) Trentham in Oliver Springs, TN. Louis loved drag racing! He spent many years engaged in the sport, even making it to the final round at Brainerd Dragway in Super Pro two years in a row, and won at the Knoxville Dragway in 2014. He has also owned several Harley-Davidson motorcycles throughout the years. He spent the last 25 years as a Superintendent at Blount Excavating in Maryville. His coworkers have been like family to Louis, and especially over the past year, they have been extremely gracious and giving.

Louis is preceded in death by his father, James Trentham. He leaves behind his loving wife of 11 years, Ann; daughter Alisha Lane and her children: Taylor, Ivy, Lennox, and Lincoln; brother Ricky and his wife Michelle; niece Jessie Keener and her husband Sam; and a great nephew, Kayden Keener.

Visitation for Louis will be at Greenway Baptist Church, 2024 E Wolf Valley Rd in Clinton on Sunday, February 25, 2024, from 2-4 pm. A funeral service will follow with Pastors Sammy Loy and Danny Light officiating. Steve and Larry Garner will give the eulogy. Pallbearers will be his best buddies: Jason Thompson, Andrew Bayless, Wess Tilly, Chuck Miner, Greg Daughtery, and Wendell Martin. Louis will be laid to rest at Greenway Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the Trentham family.

Online condolences can be made at www.holleygamble.com

