Leonard “Cris” Gleba, Kingston

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Leonard “Cris” Gleba, a cherished partner, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who left us on February 19th at the age of 75. Born on May 27, 1948, in Fairview Park, Ohio, Cris’ journey led him from Cleveland, Ohio to Chicago, Illinois and finally to Kingston, Tennessee, where he always dreamed of retiring. He lived with his partner, Jan, and his beloved chocolate lab, Dexter.

Cris leaves behind his beloved partner, Jan Matisiak; his children, Michael (Amber), Kristen (Mike), Kevin (Sarah); stepchildren, Jennifer, Adrienne, Bill (Stephanie); and his cherished grandchildren, Ashton, Chase, Ava, Brynn, Kinleigh, Kaelyn, Sophia, John, and Isabella.

Also mourning his loss are his siblings, Ellen and Mark. He was a proud uncle to Bryan, Patric, Robert, Kelly, Jessica, and Nicole. Cris was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Eleanore, whose memory he held close to his heart. And also, his beloved Aunt Virginia who passed just a few weeks before him.

As a Vietnam veteran, Cris displayed profound courage and patriotism, serving his country with pride in the US Army.

Beyond his military service, Cris was known for his love of Chicago sports and for his ability to fix just about anything. If you spent any time with Cris, you were almost certainly engaged in one of his many stories that always resulted in laughter. More than anything, he loved being “Grandpa Cris” to his nine grandchildren.

As we bid farewell to Cris, we are reminded of the joy and generosity he brought to all of our lives.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, honoring Leonard’s spirit of service and love for his fellow veterans.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Bradbury United Methodist Church, Kingston, Tennessee. Visitation with his family will begin at 10 am with the Service at 11 am and luncheon in the church’s Fellowship Hall to follow immediately afterward. A Military Honor Service will be held at Cris and Jan’s home beginning at 2:30 pm.

For those who cannot attend, live streaming will be available on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/AUnitedMethodistChurch

Online tributes and condolences may be left for the family at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.