Larry Alan Brown, 76

Larry Alan Brown, age 76, passed away peacefully on February 15th, 2024, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Larry was born on July 3rd,1947, in Knoxville, TN.

Larry was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School where he was an avid football and track star specializing in hurdles and earned a track scholarship for college. In 2006, Larry was inducted into Oak Ridge Sports Hall of Fame. Larry was a hard worker and dedicated over 32 years at Y-12 National Security Complex.

Above all, family meant everything to Larry. He was most proud of his two sons and spent countless years coaching their little league teams of football, baseball, and basketball. His one true love of 53 years, Nancy was his crowning jewel. A devoted wife and caregiver, Nancy never left his side and sacrificially cared for Larry in their home for his entire battle.

Larry had a contagious smile and was the ultimate “prankster”. He never met a stranger and was always happy to see you, even if, in the latter years, he couldn’t remember your name. He will be forever missed.

Preceded in death by his parents John Larry and Jessie Mildred Brown, and in-laws Hugh and Kathryn Binkley. Survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Nancy Brown, sons David Brown (Kara), Kevin Brown (Laura), sister Beverly Simons (Jon); brother-in-law Patrick Binkley and Don Binkley (Yildiz), grandchildren Keylor and Cole Piers, grandog Kali, nieces Kim Adamson (Brett), Gina Brown (Chuck), Karen Kill and several great nieces and nephews.

Receiving of Friends Sunday, February 18th from 1:00 – 2:00 at Weatherford Mortuary, Oak Ridge. Funeral Service to follow. Graveside at 3:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Reverend Robert Melton officiating.

The family would like to express special thanks to the nurses and staff of UT Hospice, Clinch River, and Sacred Ground. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee or Sacred Ground Residential Hospice.

