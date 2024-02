On 02/14/2024, at 11:47pm, officers responded to the 900 block of N. Kentucky St. in reference to a vehicle with a subject inside with a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived and determined that the subject was deceased. Officers secured the scene. Detective Keith Kile and Dr. Thomas Boduch went to the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. The body was sent for autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.

