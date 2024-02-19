Kimberly Bell Stanfield passed away on December 18, 2023.

She is survived by her father, Glenn Bell, and life partner Jamie Lambkin, her mother and stepfather, Theresa and Danny Lowry, her son Zach Lowry and wife Sierra, Daughter Elise Bell, brothers Chris Bell, Nathan and Cameron Lowry, sisters Megan Lowry and Melanie Delius and husband George. She leaves behind many loving relatives and friends. She also leaves behind special friends and co-workers at New Hope Healthcare Institute. She loved her work and life helping others overcome life challenges and addiction. She is greatly missed.

A memorial for friends and family will be on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, in Clinton, TN, from 2-4 pm.

