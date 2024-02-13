Kenneth “Cool-Shed” Johnson, Kingston

Mr. Kenneth “Cool-Shed” Johnson, age 68, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Saturday, February 3, 2024, at his home. He was born May 17, 1955, in Seattle, Washington. He was retired from Teijin Carbon America in Rockwood, Tennessee after several years of service and was a U.S. Army Veteran. An easygoing individual, Kenneth “Cool-Shed” enjoyed hanging out with his friends and telling jokes, enjoyed sports and traveling, and loved to cook.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillie Stewart; father, James Johnson; sister, Valerie Bell; uncle, Leon Jones; and aunt, Ruth Walker.

Survivors include:

Son: Kenneth “Red” Jackson of Clinton, TN

Grandchildren: Brookale Anderson, Kenneth Tyron Jackson, Jr., Amari Jackson, Asia Jackson, Amiracle Prather, Mi Amiyah Prather, Isaiah Jackson, Keniyah Jackson, and Allure Prather

Sister: Andrea Watts of Federal Way, WA

Brother: Donald Avery (Sandra) of Seattle, WA

Nieces: Nichole Bell, Daphne Johnson, and Samantha Bell all of WA

Nephews: Charlie Bell, Jr., and Quentin Watts of WA

Special Family and Friends:

Cousin: Phyllis Philpot Young (William) of Oak Ridge, TN

Aunt: Loretta Jones of Claxton, TN

Cousin: Robert Philpot (Elaine) of Nashau, NH

Friends: Jamie Nelson, “Sly” Chatman, Greg Hamilton, and Shawna Reyes

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Memorial services will follow on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Military honors will be given by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. Private family interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Kenneth “Cool Shed” Johnson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...