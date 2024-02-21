Judy Dickerson Turpin, Rockwood

Ms. Judy Dickerson Turpin, 77 of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at her home. She loved growing flowers and her family. She was a member of Cardiff Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Ernest & Rachel Broadway Dickerson.

Husband: Kenneth Ray “Kenny” Turpin.

Sisters: Bonnie Russell and Sue Headrick.

Brothers: Neil Dickerson and Jim Dickerson.

Survived by her son: Barry Gooch.

Daughter & son-in-law: Angie Gooch Stafford & Tim.

Grandchildren: Heather Smith & Nate, Jason Stafford & Kandie, Samantha Shields, and

Rachel Pena & Ralph.

Great grandchildren: Madison, Matthew, Loralei, Briana, Bruce, Raylan, Landon, Alyssa,

and Owen.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 11:00 A.M to 12:00 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm with Bro. Greg Russell officiating. Graveside services will follow in Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Judy Dickerson Turpin.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

