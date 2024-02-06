Judy Altum Emert, 80

Judy Altum Emert, age 80, entered Glory on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at her home surrounded by her daughters and beloved husband of 62 years.

Judy is predeceased by her parents, James Owen Altum (Jack) and Eunice Hux Altum (Patsy), and granddaughter Taylor Bernice Clark.

Judy is survived by her husband, Clyde E. Emert; children, Tammy Clark (Dwayne), Donna Colwell, Ginger Fisher (John), Bryan Emert (Lisa); grandchildren, Channing Miller (Gabriel), Macy Fisher (Cole), Ellise Fisher, Adam Clark (Timeka and Zachary Clark, Cody Emert; and several great-grandchildren.

Judy is at peace now, surrounded by angels and her Savior Jesus Christ. We are sure she is trying to find a way to help the residents of heaven. She is free from all her earthly worries and stressors.

Services are private and will not be announced.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Judy Altum Emert.

