Juanita Bush Grubbs, 94

Juanita Bush Grubbs passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Friday, February 23, 2024, after a brief illness, with the love of her family surrounding her.

She was born October 10, 1929, in Madison Parrish, LA, and raised with her four siblings, twin sister Wanda, sister Velma, and brothers Bruce and Sheldon, who have predeceased her.

She was married on September 10, 1948, to her beloved husband, James Grubbs. They had two children, David Grubbs (wife Jackie) of New Albany, IN, and David Grubbs, who survive her.

She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by two grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in Lake Village, AR, on March 16, 2024, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband James.

