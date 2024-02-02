Joshua “Josh” Lynn Goforth, 47

On 01/24/2024 our angel Joshua “Josh” Lynn Goforth left this earth for a greater Heaven. With him he has taken our love, light, and hearts. Josh will be carried in our hearts until we meet again. A life too brief to have been such a beautiful light.

Josh was a lover of all animals big and small. He had such a heart for ensuring animals felt cared for and loved. Nightly Josh fed the raccoons which came to his home, as he was always afraid, they would be hungry. Josh loved nature and found a special peace in our family campground in a place called Top of The World, in Blount County Tennessee. Josh loved his family and his friends and never hesitated to lend a helping hand when someone needed it.

Joshua is preceded in death by his stepfather Larry Hampton.

Josh is survived by his mother, Molly Hampton, father Wayne Goforth, stepmother Elaine Goforth, and their children Brooklyn, Jaxon, William, and Zander and his loving sister Nicole (Nikki) Goforth. Josh is also survived by his two step sisters Kristen Matheson and Cheri Duckett and his beautiful daughters Angel/Hawk Krebbs and Raven Goforth. Grandchildren Amara Krebbs and Hadley Webber. Special Aunts and Uncle, Claire McNeal, Charles Butler, and Wendy Kennedy. Special Cousins Karen Dypolt, Brian McNeal, Cami Goforth, Amy Henderson, Mitchell Lemoine, Daniel Lemoine, and Ashley Lemoine. And dear friends Gary and Jessica Tuck and Joseph (Joe) Bratcher.

We will search for you within the lights of the bright moon and listen for the whisper of your voice coming of the gentle summer breeze. We will see you in our memories and smile as we have smiled with you so many times. We will hold you within our hearts as tightly as when you walked next to us. You are forever loved and cherished. We love you Josh.

