John Ward Pirkle, 86, passed away on February 17, 2024.

A graveside service for John will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Norris Memorial Gardens in Andersonville.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pirkle family.

