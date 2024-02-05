Joann Lynn Copeland, Midtown

Joann Lynn Copeland, of Midtown, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Centennial Hospital in Nashville, TN. She was 66.

Jonie, as she was known by her friends and family, is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph F. Wagner Sr. and Lillian Gawrych Wagner of Chicago, Ill.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jim Copeland, her son, Jason Copeland, and wife, Robin, daughter Jennifer Copeland, son Jeffrey Copeland, as well as her beloved four grandchildren: Kimberly Copeland Reynolds and husband Jake, Kaylee Copeland, Kaden Copeland, and Raylan Copeland Branham. As well as her brother, Joseph F. Wagner Jr, and sister-in-law, Donna Wagner. Her first great-grandson, Kenneth Wyatt Reynolds, is expected to be born within the next few days.

Jonie was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. A gifted homemaker, she welcomed many into her home over the years, always making them feel loved and cared for. Jonie was an incredible decorator and worked hard to make everything around her beautiful.

She fiercely loved her family and was the heart and soul of the Copeland home.

Those who knew her best gave her the nickname, “Hummingbird”, due to the quick, efficient, and graceful manner she embodied while serving those around her. Whether she was with her children and grandchildren, sending cards to loved ones, or hosting a get-together, she could always be found helping and encouraging those she loved. She will be deeply missed by all.

The Copeland family will receive family and friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, February 6th, at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston, TN. Burial service will be the following day Wednesday, February 7th at 1 pm. The funeral procession will depart Kyker’s for the Cemetery at 1:30 pm to Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood TN, and graveside service will be held at 2 pm.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Copeland Family: located at 350 W Race Street, Kingston, TN 37763.

