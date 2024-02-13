Jimmy Lee “Jim” Dabbs, Rockwood

Mr. Jimmy Lee “Jim” Dabbs, age 80 a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee entered eternal rest on Saturday, February 10, 2024. He was born on February 10, 1944, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a Sergeant with the United States Air Force and a Vietnam War Veteran, serving from 1964 until 1968. He was a Crane Operator with Tennessee Forging Steel and later, Bayou Steel; and ended his working career as a Security Guard with Permafix. He loved tinkering with his Hot Rods and Motorcycles. He was always thrilled to take his bikes out for a ride, especially when he was able to experience The Tail of The Dragon. He enjoyed spending time in the Great Smoky Mountains and going on vacations to Gatlinburg with his grandchildren and his wife, Deborah “Debbie” Lee Dabbs.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Zena & Fred Rector; and by his wife, Deborah “Debbie” Lee Dabbs.

Survivors include:

Children: Jeannette Rodrigue (Andy) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Austin Rodrigue of Rockwood, TN

Katelyn Stamey (Matthew) of Rockwood, TN

Siblings: Pat Dabbs (Paula) of Parsons, TN

Kathy Garrison (Dennis) of Linden, TN

Niece: Karley Hudson (Tanner)

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 16, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with his grandson, Austin “Padre`” Rodrigue officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Jimmy Lee “Jim” Dabbs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...