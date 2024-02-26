Jerry Watson, Rockwood

Mr. Jerry Watson, age 78 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He was born on July 25, 1945, in Rockwood. His favorite thing in this world was to spend time with his grandchildren, fishing with them, or just being around them at his house. Some of his favorite hobbies throughout his life were going on walks around Rockwood, spending time in the Smokey Mountains & Townsend, gardening, enjoying nature, hunting, and he absolutely loved to tinker and spend time out in his building. He enjoyed watching all sports from NASCAR to to golf. He was an exceptional cook and was famous for his pool room chili and hot dog sauce. You knew he was fixing something good when you could hear him humming from the kitchen. He was a man of many talents, but was truly a humble and simple man at heart.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Wilbur Washing Watson & Bessie Honeycutt Watson; brother: Lonnie Watson; sisters: Sue Apperton (Willie), Barbara Stewart (Eddie), Kay Watson; brother-in-law: Joe Cox, Ralph Brewer; and nephews: Ricky Cox, David Apperton.

He is survived by:

Daughters: Jennifer Watson (Ray Minton), Becky Ferrell (Todd), and Jennifer Perez

Grandchildren: Tully Watson (Sarah), Darcy Ferrell, Blaine Ferrell, Parker Ferrell, Camila Perez, Makenna Golliher

Sisters: Tammie Brewer, Joyce Teague

Former Wife: Annette Parkey

and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 29, 2024, from 6:00-8:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. A memorial service will follow at 8:00 with friends and family sharing their favorite memories. Cremation arrangements have been made and a graveside service will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Wilbur Jerry Watson. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Foundation.

