Jefferson Middle School LEGO Teams Place Well, Earn Spot at Nationals

OAK RIDGE, Tenn.—Jefferson Middle School’s four FIRST LEGO League (FLL) teams competed against the top 48 teams from Central and East Tennessee on February 10, 2024, with the “JMS Master Builders” earning the right to represent Tennessee at the FIRST World Championship in Houston, TX in April by finishing first in the Champions Award category and third in the Robot Performance Award. Additionally, the “Radioactive Brix” won second place in the Champions Award and will represent Tennessee at the Western Edge competition in California in May. The “Atomic Eagles” won the second place Innovation Project Award, and “Secret Innovation” won the second place Robot Award, with their team mentor Dr. Jason Rieger winning the Coach/Mentor Award.

“I’m so proud of all our students for competing and performing so well at a very difficult competition,” said Janie Shanafield, head coach of the “Atomic Eagles,” and Speech-Language Pathologist serving Jefferson Middle and Oak Ridge High School. “Having two teams take first and second in the Champions Award is an amazing accomplishment and speaks to the commitment and hard work of all our students and coaches.”

The Champions Award is the top recognition handed out at competition and celebrates a team that embodies the FIRST LEGO League Challenge experience, by fully embracing its Core Values while achieving excellence and innovation in Robot Performance, Robot Design and the Innovation Project. FLL was created to introduce science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to children ages 4-16 through fun, exciting hands-on learning. Participants gain real-world problem-solving experience through a guided, global robotics program, helping today’s students and teachers build a better future together.

History

Jefferson’s FLL teams have a long and decorated history, winning the state championship six times in the past 11 years. Their success is thanks in no small part to their outstanding coaches, who are committed to growing the STEM community across the region by hosting coaching workshops for new FLL coaches, and organizing annual competitions, including one at the Tennessee Valley Fair to expose attendees to robotics. The ”Atomic Eagles” was the first Jefferson team to form, reestablishing a previously defunct team in 2013, with the “JMS Master Builders” and “RadioActive Brix” forming in 2014 due to increased student interest. The league caps teams to 10 or fewer students, so in 2023, Jefferson added the “Secret Innovation,” squad to provide the FLL opportunity to more students.

Donation-driven

Each of Jefferson’s four FIRST Lego League teams are funded by community donations and grants, which allow for students to participate without having to pay a fee. Each student is provided a team t-shirt, and the remaining funds are used to pay the registration fee for the four teams, replace or upgrade equipment, and purchase the yearly challenge mat required to compete.

Having qualified for national competitions, the “JMS Master Builders,” and the “Radioactive Brix,” are seeking donations to help support students cover the cost of airline tickets, hotel rooms, and meals in order to attend their upcoming national competitions. Donations can be made via cash or check to individual coaches or JMS First Lego League.

Rosters

JMS Master Builders Coach: Lexie Scott Mentor: Christopher Scott • Theo Christian • Lucy Kilpatrick • Shane Osborne • Norah Price • Ruby Price • Andrew Schwartzenberger • Paisley Wright Atomic Eagles Coach: Janie Shanafield Mentor: Harold Shanafield • Owen Bass • Addie Driskill • Maverick Fitzwater • Tommy Sauer • Harry Shanafield • Natalie Shanafield • Phoebe Weston Radioactive Brix Coach: Theresa Davis Mentor:

Julie Hartye • Preston Atkinson • Moira Davis • Vance Harrison • Ava Hartye • Skyla Hartye • Patrick Henley • Anna Pickel • Nina Vasquez Secret Innovation Coach: Molly Bradburn Mentor: Jason Rieger • Freya Andrews • Ella Bradburn • Writson Crowell • Laney May • Patrick Torres • Hannah Rieger • Samantha Rieger

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...