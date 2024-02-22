Jean Kidd Beasley, Sunbright

Mrs. Jean Kidd Beasley, age 90 of Sunbright, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2024, with her family by her side. She was born October 11, 1933, in Sanford, North Carolina to Charlie and Alice Kidd.

Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years: Vernon Beasley.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Kay Beasley Scandlyn and her husband Tom, and Leisa Ann Beasley Scott and her husband Duane.

four grandchildren: Amanda Nicole Scott Taylor and her husband Max, Cameren Scott and his wife Megan, Julie Scott Shannon and her husband Justin, and Clay Scandlyn.

One great granddaughter: Virginia RayAnne Shannon.

Along with her church family from the Deer Lodge Congregational Church.

To honor her wishes, all services will be private.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Jean Kidd Scandlyn.

