Jason Douglas Oran, 55

Mr. Jason Douglas Oran went to his eternal home on Thursday, February 8, 2024, surrounded by his beloved family. Jason was born on December 28, 1968, to Gary and Anita (Dee Dee) Galyon Oran. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Westel. Jason was known for his deep love for his family, his exceedingly strong work ethic, and his love of singing and playing bluegrass music with his wife, two boys, and nephew. He was very proud of his two sons and was always ready to show pictures of his grandbabies. At a young age, Jason accepted the Lord as his savior and boldly walked in his faith that carried him through the trials he faced in the last four years – truly exemplifying the verse “For I am now ready to be offered and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; 2 Timothy 4:6-7.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Paul & Eva Davis Galyon and Orvis & June Guettner Oran.

His favorite aunt: Gena Taylor.

A precious grandson: Lucas Barrett Oran.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years: Cheryl Nealon Oran.

Two sons & daughters-in-law: Jacob & Gabby Oran, and Joshua & Lacey Oran.

Three grandchildren: Hadley and Porter Oran and Annalee Oran.

Parents: Gary & Dee Dee Oran.

Two sisters & brother-in-law: Beth Oran and Kristy & Matt Black.

Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

The family and friends will meet at Friendship Baptist Church in Westel for a short memorial service on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 10:00 AM EST with Bro. Jacob Oran and Bro. Bo Hughes officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jason Douglas Oran.

