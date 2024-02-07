Jackie “Ozell” Dawson, Kingston

Jackie “Ozell” Dawson, age 77, of Kingston, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024, at his home. Mr. Dawson was the owner and operator of Quality Heat and Air in Roane County for many years. He spent his final years raising cattle on the farm he loved. He was a graduate of the Loudon County High School and a member of Cedar Fork Baptist Church. Mr. Dawson was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam War, he was a recipient of the Purple Heart Medal.

Preceded in death by his parents: Jack and Inez Dawson, brothers: Howard, Horton, and J.T. Dawson, sister: Marie Cogdill.

Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law: Jeffrey Alan and Jenny Lee Dawson, of Wetumpka, Al., Matthew and Jessica Dawson, of Lenoir City, grandchildren: Bindi, Lola Dawson, Aidan, Piper, Isabella Lockhart, and Killian Dawson, sister and brother-in-law: Mae and Bobby Jack Guinn brothers and sisters-in-law: Henry and Shirley Dawson, Willie and Dottie Dawson, and Mary Ruth Dawson. Several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at Cedar Fork Baptist Church from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. James Mason officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery with full military honors. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, is in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...