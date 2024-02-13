J. V. Conley, Kingston

J. V. Conley age 87 of Kingston passed away peacefully Friday, February 9, 2024, at his home. Mr. Conley was a member of New Midway Baptist Church and was president of Tennessee Coil Springs for 53 years of service.

Preceded in death by parents: Virgil and Notie Conley.

Sisters: Beulah Jones, Lucille Johnson, Edith Short, and an infant sister.

Brothers: Mitchel, A.V., Bobby, Johnny, and Pud Conley.

Survived by wife Margie Conley of Kingston.

Son, Steven Jay and Kimberly Dawn Conley of Kingston.

Grandchildren: Aaron Jay Conley and Molly Shae Conley of Knoxville, TN.

Many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Reverend Rod Garrett officiating. Interment in New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Conley Family.

