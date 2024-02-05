IW Price, Oak Ridge

In loving memory of IW Price, born on April 21, 1936, who embarked on his final journey in the cozy embrace of his home on January 7, 2024. Known to many as “Hot,” IW led a vibrant life colored by travel and fearless adventures.

A proud paratrooper in the United States Army, IW faced the skies head-on, completing over 60 jumps despite a lingering fear of skydiving. The Army, unwilling to embrace the unique “IW,” insisted he select a new name, and he chose “Jerome,” a name he embraced but rarely used. To his nearest and dearest, he remained Hot.

With a total of 9 children and a heart expansive enough to embrace nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and friends, IW was a pillar of support and love. Fishing and barbecuing ribs were his life’s passions, and his road wisdom was unparalleled; he could map out the fastest route to any city in the US with ease.

His mesmerizing blue eyes, a source of both charm and mischief, likely caused a stir with the ladies. A charismatic soul with an unbeatable spirit, IW’s love extended to teaching double deck Pinochle and mastering the art of dice-throwing – a skill that often coincided with urgent bathroom breaks if the game wasn’t in his favor.

In his later years, IW found solace in Oak Ridge, TN, spending a precious decade with his daughters and grandsons. His love for life and people shone brighter in his final months, surrounded by a flood of friends and family, a testament to the impact he had on countless lives.

IW’s weakness for small, sassy pups revealed a softer side, waking from deep slumber to cradle his fluffy granddog. His zest for life remains an enduring legacy, a lesson in embracing every moment.

As we bid farewell to a man who loved fiercely, laughed wholeheartedly, and lived with unparalleled zest, IW Price will be forever loved and sorely missed.

