Howard Calvin Jennings, Clinton

Howard Calvin Jennings, 90, of Clinton, went home to be with his Lord on February 28th, 2024 at NHC in Oak Ridge. Howard loved the Lord, his family, and his friends. To know him was to love him. Howard and his wife Jole were saved shortly after they were married at their home in Oak Grove. He spent many years as a deacon, and Sunday school teacher, and held many offices in the church. Howard served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War for four years. After the service, he received his GED and became an electrician. He was a member of the IBEW and recently received an award for fifty years. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge. Howard, when not in church attire, he was found in his overalls, trading knives and whittling. He had a contagious laugh and was always cracking jokes.

Howard is proceeded in death by his wife of sixty-four years, Jole Rachel Jennings

Parents, John and Eva Jennings

Along with thirteen siblings, Kenneth, Clarence, Charles, Bob, Dempsy sisters, Lena Torres, Bernice Reynolds, Reba Griffith, Junior, Roy Thomas, Ruby Fay, and George M.

Howard is survived by his children, Mark Jennings and wife Dawn, Steven Jennings, Abigail Jennings and Tammy Jennings

Grandchildren, Samantha Hubble and husband Davey, Jonathan Jennings and wife April, Mary Beth McGown and husband Shawn, Elijah Jennings and wife Taylor, and Stephanie Jennings

Great Grandchildren, Reid and Benson McGown, John, James, and Lily Hubble

And a host of nieces and nephews that were very special to him.

A very special thanks to the nursing staff of NHC in Oak Ridge for the exceptional care shown to Howard over the last one hundred days.

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm. Interment following the funeral service will be at Oak Grove Cemetary.

