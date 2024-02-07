Helen “Renea” Lowe, Clinton

Helen “Renea” Lowe, age 54, of Clinton, TN received her final healing and went home to be with Jesus on February 5, 2024. Renea was a loving daughter, sister, sister-in-law, friend, aunt, and great-aunt. Renea had a servant’s heart and was always willing to help and give to others. She loved to give “thing a ma jiggers and hicky doggers.” She had a great love for her church and all the babies there. Her very best friend Sabrina Hawkins.

Renea is preceded in death by grandparents, Earl and Helen Scarbrough, and Loyle and Stella Lowe; along with several aunts and uncles.

Renea is survived by her mother and father, Michael and Nancy Lowe of Clinton; sister, Michelle & husband Keith Bowling of Clinton; brother, Michael Lowe & wife Patty of Clinton; sister, Elizabeth Hawkins & husband Stanley of Rocky Top; her pride and joy was her nieces and nephews, Dillon, AJ, Andrew, Ben, Morgan, Tyler, Logan, Conner, Grace, Kellan, and Allie Beth.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to all staff at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, Thompson Oncology Cancer Center of Oak Ridge, and especially Dr. Namratha Vontella, for not giving up. The family is also very grateful for Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville. We want to thank those who have donated blood over the years in honor of Renea. This gave us our last few days with her. The family would like to encourage everyone to donate blood when you can.

The family will receive friends 9:30-11:30 am, Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Cody Dykes officiating. Her graveside will immediately follow at Sunset Cemetery with Rev. Stanley Hawkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Research Hospital. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

